Windsor architect, Settimo Vilardi, named new OAA President 

Windsor architect, Settimo Vilardi, has been named the new President of the Council of the Ontario Association of Architects.

OAA is a regulating body for the province's architecture profession.

Vilardi, Windsor-based architect, was acclaimed the one-year position at the first OAA Council meeting of 2023, which took place on January 19.

Previously, Vilardi was the chair of the Windsor Region Society of Architects, and served last year as the OAA’s Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

The principal and co-owner of Archon Architects Incorporated, Vilardi has more than 25 years of experience leading a variety of residential, institutional, commercial, industrial, and civic projects.

As a member of the Governance Committee, he played an integral role in the final development of the Association’s new five-year strategic plan.

He says he's eager to contribute in new ways as OAA President and excited to see projects and initiatives reach their successful conclusion.

