Windsor area MPPs react to Bill 60 passing the legislature

The provincial government has passed a bill that will allow more private clinics to conduct surgeries and procedures covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan in an effort to cut long wait lists for care in Ontario.

Bill 60, also known as the Your Health Act, was passed by the Progressive Conservative government on Monday at Queen’s Park in Toronto and will go into effect once it receives Royal Assent.

Under the bill, both for-profit and not-for-profit clinics will be allowed to conduct cataract surgeries, MRI and CT scans, minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries and eventually, knee and hip replacements under OHIP.

Windsor-Tecumseh PC MPP Andrew Dowie says one persistent call for action that he constantly gets is over wait times being far too long, and that there's just not enough capacity to address the medical needs of the community.

He adds it's something that's been ongoing since the outset of the pandemic, and there's no real relief in sight under the status quo model.

"So Bill 60 really leverages the existing model that we have, which includes community clinics and independent facilities, that are already complimenting the public health care system," he continued. "In fact there's no difference for the Ontarian, you use your OHIP card and you get the service."

Dowie says the only thing that changes is the location of where that service is delivered.

Once the bill has become law there will still be an accreditation process and licensing process, and Dowie adds the oversight of these clinics is going to be extensive just as it is today.

He says it took a lot of steps to get the Windsor Surgical Center up and running, and referenced the facility as a model for what they're hoping to accomplish across the province.

"It's been wildly successful, patients love it, it offers care and it's heavily regulated. That's going to be the case, we're bringing more partners in like the Windsor Surgical Center to provide more care. Right now they're on ophthalmology and now what's envisioned is that they'll be able to do more day surgeries."

He added it's not going to be flipping a switch, it's going to take some time to set up the network and properly licence the facilities but they will get there.

The provincial NDP have repeatedly said that the plan would result in a two-tiered system where some patients would be able to "jump to the front of the line", but Dowie doesn't see it that way.

"I don't know what they're talking about because the line is the same line, the difference is that the line is now going to be distributed amongst new partners. But it's the same line, there's nothing to jump," he stated.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Windsor-West NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky says the government uses its majority to push through whatever legislation they want.

Bill 60 is also known as 'Your Health Act', but Gretzky says it's really not about people's health.

"It's about private corporation and shareholder wealth. What they've done is cut out the voice of people in the province, they cut out the voices of the front line workers. They didn't consult the people in the province, they didn't consult those front line workers. They pushed the bill through as fast as they possibly could hoping that nobody would notice until it was too late," she said.

Gretzky says there are two key pieces she's most worried about following the passage of Bill 60, which are privatization and profitization, but the NDP isn't pointing their fingers at any particular clinics that are already operating.

"We're not saying everybody is going to be taking advantage of the system, however, this piece of legislature opens up the door for a system much like we see in long-term care," Gretzky continued. "Where the profit and the shareholders making money is put ahead of the care of people in the province."

She says the private clinics are going to be pulling health care workers from the public system, and you can't blame the workers themselves since they're operating under Bill 124.

Bill 124, which was passed in 2019, capped wage increases for nurses and other public sector workers at one per cent a year for three years and was ruled unconstitutional back in November but the province is challenging the ruling.

Gretzky says another way to catch up to the surgical backlog in Ontario would be to pump more money into the healthcare system, and the front line workers.

"In our area specifically we have healthcare workers that cross the border because they get paid better, because they get the stable hours, and they get the respect that they're not getting from the government over on this side. There were 74 amendments or recommendations that we tabled at committee on Bill 60, and the Conservatives voted against every single one of them."

The legislation was first tabled back in February by Health Minister Sylvia Jones, who argued at the time that it was necessary to reduce the province's large surgical backlog.