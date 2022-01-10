Windsor arson investigators probing suspicious fire on Erie Street

Arson Investigators are asking the public for any information as they investigate a suspicious fire at a commercial building in Windsor.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, emergency crews responded to an active structure fire at a commercial building located in the 1100 block of Erie Street East.

The structure received significant damage but no injuries were reported.

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit, in conjunction with members of Windsor Fire and Rescue and the Office of the Fire Marshal are continuing to actively investigate.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are requested to check their footage for possible evidence, especially any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.