Windsor Assembly Back Down for Two Weeks

After being back up and running for partial shifts this week, Windsor Assembly Plant will be back down for two weeks.

Unifor Local 444 reported the most recent shut down via Twitter, just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

A statement from Stellantis to AM800 News says "Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of June 7 and June 14."

Windsor Assembly Plant was first shut down on March 26 and it was announced on May 25 that the plant would reopen for partial shifts the week of May 31.