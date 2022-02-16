Windsor Assembly Plant adds weekend shift as delayed parts continue to arrive

The roller coaster continues for employees of the Windsor Assembly Plant.

After a week that saw production stopped several times due to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge, the company is now adding a shift this weekend as it attempts to catch up on orders.

According to Unifor Local 444, production is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 as delayed parts have now arrived.

In addition to the stoppage caused by the blockade, the minivan plant has been down multiple times over the past year due to a global shortage of microchips across the entire auto industry.

The plant employs over 4,300 workers.