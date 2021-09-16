Windsor Assembly Plant closure extended another week

More down time at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 has posted on social media that the company has informed the union that the plant will be closed next week.

A release from the company states "Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant will be down the week of Sept. 27."

Production at the assembly plant has been down since Aug. 30. That's on top of several lengthy shutdowns since February due to the supply shortage.

The plant which makes the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager and Chrysler Grand Caravan.

Over 4,300 people work at the plant.