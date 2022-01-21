Windsor Assembly Plant down for another week

More down time at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to a social media post from Unifor Local 444, the union says it was informed by Stellantis that the plant will be down the week of January 24.

The plant has yet to operate in 2022.

Back in December, local 444 announced the plant would be down the first three weeks of the year.

The automaker employs over 4,300 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The plant was down for most of 2021 due to a microchip shortage.