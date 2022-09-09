Windsor Assembly Plant down for the next two weeks

Another halt in production at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 has announced on its social media pages, that the plant will be down for the next two weeks.

The union says it was notified by the company that the plant will be idle the weeks of September 12 and September 19.

The plant has already been down for most of the year due to a parts shortage.

The parts shortage, meanly a shortage in microchips has resulted in several shutdowns since 2020.

Local 444 is asking its members to take direction from their supervisor.