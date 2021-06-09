Windsor Assembly Plant Down for the Rest of June

The Windsor Assembly Plant will be idle for the rest of the month.

Unifor Local 444 posted on its social media pages, that it was informed by Stellanis that the plant will be down the weeks of June 14, June 21 and June 28.

The plant has been shutdown since March 29 due to a shortage of microchips but did run partial shifts the week of May 31 before shutting down again.

When the shutdown was first announced in March, it was only expected to last one month.

There are more than 4000 unionized workers at the assembly plant.