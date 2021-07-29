Windsor Assembly Plant Operating Next Week but Down the Rest of August

The Windsor Assembly Plant will be up and running next week.

According to a social media post from Unifor Local 444, the plant will be operating the week of August 2 but will be idle the week of August 9.

The plant will then be down the weeks of August 16 and August 23 for the two week shutdown.

The assembly plant has been down for most of the year due to a shortage of microchips.

Production did resumed at the plant the week of July 5 before being shutdown for the remainder of the month.

The plant was first shutdown on March 29 but did run partial shifts the week of May 31 before shutting down again.

When the shutdown was first announced in March, it was only expected to last one month.

There are more than 4000 unionized workers at the assembly plant.

