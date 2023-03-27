Windsor Assembly Plant recognized for its commitment to environmental stewardship

The Windsor Assembly Plant is being recognized for its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Stellantis has achieved the Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Gold Certification through 15 different environmental projects at the facility in Windsor.

Windsor Assembly Plant was classified as Certified Gold, signifying leadership amongst the more than 600 members of the WHC Conservation Certification programs.

The plant and its employees received a combined score of 446 points for their efforts, exceeding the required Gold tier minimum of 262 points.

Stellantis is currently engaged in sustainability projects that were scored in five categories: Awareness and Community Engagement, Forested, Landscaped, Grassland, Training and Wetlands/Water Bodies Programs.

Awarded every two years, the environmental excellence honours are given at Certified, Silver or Gold classes.