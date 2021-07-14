Windsor Assembly Plant Remains Idle for the Rest of the Month

The Windsor Assembly Plant will be down for the rest of the month due to a shortage of microchips.

According to a tweet from Unifor Local 444, the plant will be idle the weeks of July 19 and 26.

That's in addition to the plant being down this week. (week of July 12)

Production resumed at the plant the week of July 5 after being shutdown since March 29.

The plant did run partial shifts the week of May 31 before shutting down again.

When the shutdown was first announced in March, it was only expected to last one month.

There are more than 4000 unionized workers at the assembly plant.