Windsor Assembly Plant Resumes Production Monday
Windsor Assembly Plant is back to work Monday morning after a worldwide microchip shortage halted production for nearly three months.
The plant has been idle since March 29 with the exception of the week of May 31.
Microchips are needed to manufacture nearly every electronic device, including the braking systems and navigation boards in modern vehicles.
The return to the line at Windsor Assembly Plant means dozens of feeder plants will also return to work Monday.