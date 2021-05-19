Windsor Assembly Plant Shutdown Continues

The Windsor Assembly Plant will be shutdown for at least another week.

Unifor Local 444 says the company (Stellantis) informed the union on Wednesday, that the plant will be down the week of May 24.

The union posted the information of its social media pages.

Production at the plant came to a halt on March 29 due to a worldwide shortage of microchips.

The shutdown was expected to last a month but following the month long shutdown, the company has been extending the closure on a weekly basis.