Windsor Assembly Plant to Shut Down for Three Weeks

Production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be stopped for three weeks.

A posting sent to AM800 news, shows the plant will be shut down the weeks of September 28, October 5 and October 12.

Photo courtesy: Photo of posting sent to AM800 news

A statement from FCA Canada says "The Windsor Assembly Plant is planning to adjust its upcoming production schedule to better align with market demand. This includes scheduling down time from Sept. 28 through Oct. 16. Normal shift schedules are expected to resume the week of Oct. 19. As always, production schedules are subject to change."

There are roughly 4,500 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The plant moved to a two shift operation in July.