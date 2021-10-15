Windsor Assembly Plant transitioning to one shift in spring 2022

Some bad news for employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to a release from Stellantis, the facility will be transitioning to a one shift operation in the spring of 2022.

The statement says, "The global automotive industry continues to face significant headwinds such as the persisting semiconductor shortage and the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company reaffirms its commitment outlined in the 2020 collective agreement which includes an investment of up to $1.5-billion.

The plant has been down for much of 2021 due to the worldwide semiconductor shortage.