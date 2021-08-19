Windsor Assembly Plant Wins Energy Award

A feather in the cap for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The Association of Energy Engineers has awarded the plant with the 2021 Canada Region Energy Project of the Year.

The award comes for a project which saw a significant reduction in energy used in the plant's paint shop.

According to a release, the 8% savings is equivalent to the amount of electricity consumed in 490 homes for one year.

Stellantis and the plant's energy management team will be honoured at the AEE Regional Awards in October.