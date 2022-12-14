Windsor Assembly Plant workers donate to Sparky's Toy Drive

Unionized and non union employees at Stellantis' Windsor Assembly Plant have done it again.

They have filled six Chrysler Pacficas with toys for Sparky's Toy Drive.

John Scott is the People Development co-ordinator at the plant for Unifor Local 444, and says the last couple of years have been tough years for everybody.

He says donating to the toy drive is a big deal for workers at the plant.

"I have a very blessed life as many of our members do and I realize not everybody has that so to have children especially young kids that can wake up and get something very special like that, it's powerful, it's important," he continued. "It's truly what Christmas is all about."

Employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant have filled six Chrysler Pacificas with toys for Sparky's Toy Drive, December 14, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Scott says workers have stepped up again to donate to the cause.

"When you consider the circumstances last year with all our downtime, retirees and layoffs, we still were able to pack six minivans and sizeable cash donations to help the community."

Sparky's Toy Drive co-ordinator Sean Costello says employees at plant are the biggest donors to the toy drive.

"We couldn't do what we do as far as putting the packages together for the kids, 1 to 13 without their assistance so vital for our operation and I appreciate everything they do for lots of different charities in the city," Costello stated.

Costello say toy distribution has already taken place this year.

He says more than 2,700 children received toy packages.

Donations are still being collected, which will go towards next year's toy drive.