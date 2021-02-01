Windsor Auditor General to Respond to Resident Complaint

Windsor's auditor general is presenting an outline of what's being done behind the scenes.

Auditor General Chris O'Connor compiled a report that will go before city council Monday in response to a complaint he hasn't been providing enough information to the public.

Council approved the charter for the city's auditor general in January of last year. According to the charter O'Connor is to provide independent, objective, assurance and advice on the city's operations.

He's also required to consider fraud risks during the planning of audits and will be able to change the audit plan without council's approval.

Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison says the complaint is based on unreasonable expectations.

"I think the problem is that it looks like nothing is going on, but in reality there are things happening behind the scenes and we just don't get reports on a regular basis," he says. "I think the idea that because we're not hearing anything it means that something's wrong and that's not the case here at all."

He says the auditor general is only expected to report an issue when one is found.

"Expecting that, by now we should have uncovered some $1-million loss or some crazy thing that just hasn't been occurring," he says. "He's expecting way more out of this position than what's actually happened."

City council gets underway at 10:30 a.m.