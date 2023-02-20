Windsor bakery prepares for Paczki Day

Bakeries in the area are preparing for a very popular day of the year.

Shrove Tuesday is tomorrow, also known as Paczki Day.

Tony Blak, owner of Tony Blaks Union Bakery, is one of many bakeries in the Windsor-Essex area that will be taking part in the day.

They will be offering four filling options including a raspberry puree, plum, custard, and lemon curd all made from scratch.

He says they double up the amount of paczki's made based on the online orders.

"We do have ordering on our website for people who want to ensure that they get them positively, but not everybody goes on the website in order to make the order. So, we double up whatever we have ordered, we double up for people to come in and pick up on the day of paczki as well."

He says they bake their paczki's, even though traditionally they are fried.

"We bake ours. We think less fat, more taste is the way to go. The traditional that they have been done fat-fried, some people fry them in lard. So, it's hard to say. But, we think that a baked paczki is a better tasting paczki. It's less grease and more taste."

He says the day celebrates baking and the Polish background of the dessert.

"I think it's the celebration of being a baker, and being from a Polish background as well. Just like on St. Patrick's Day, everybody wants to be Irish, I think on Paczki Day, everybody likes to be Polish."

Paczki are usually deep-fried dough spheres, similar to a doughnuts, that are filled with a sweet filling and covered with powered sugar or icing.

Tony Blaks Union Bakery is located at 4081 Tecumseh Road East and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi