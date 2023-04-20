Windsor bank fraud suspect arrested in Toronto

An arrest has been made in connection with a bank fraud in Windsor.

On March 17, police were called to a financial institution in the 7400-block of Tecumseh Road East and say a couple used fraudulent information to withdraw $9,000 from a victim's account.

The pair then visited another bank in the 5700-block of Wyandotte Street East and tried to illegally obtain $6,000 from a second person’s account but fled when an employee became suspicious.

Police say one suspect, 49-year old Tara Nicholls, has been arrested in Toronto and will be brought back to Windsor to answer to charges of fraud over $5,000, personation with intent to gain advantage, possession of identity documents relating to another person and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The second suspect, 47-year old John Cribb, remains at large and is wanted on similar charges.