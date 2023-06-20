Windsor Bicycling Committee offering free bike parking service for fireworks night

The Windsor Bicycling Committee is once again encouraging individuals to ride their bicycles to the Ford Fireworks.

Committee chair, councillor Kieran McKenzie says a free parking service is being offered at Charles Clark Square between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"People will be able to ride their bikes downtown and leave their bikes in a monitored bike corral area for the duration of the fireworks," says McKenzie.

He says the site will be secured and monitored by volunteers.

"From 6 to 11 o'clock they'll be somebody there watching the bikes and it's a system that's worked perfectly in the time I've been apart of delivering that service to the community and we're going to do it again this year," he says.

McKenzie says last year about 100 people took advantage of the service and he's expecting more this year.

"People were walking past the bike corral and we got many many comments from folks that didn't ride their bikes that they should consider using the service in years to come, just because you're able to beat the traffic," says McKenzie.

The committee is working with Bike Windsor-Essex to offer the service.

The fireworks are set to light up the sky over the Detroit River on Monday, June 26 just after 10 p.m.