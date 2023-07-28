Windsor blood clinic closing its doors

Canadian Blood Services' blood donor centre in Windsor will be shutting its doors later today.

In a statement to AM800, CBS says they're expecting a busy last day of operations at the centre on Grand Marais Road East, and are grateful to donors for their commitment to Canada's Lifeline.

"We look forward to welcoming them at the new Canadian Blood Services' plasma donor centre in Windsor in winter 2024, located at 3015 Howard Ave, Unit 1 of the Plaza Roundhouse Centre. We will also be holding local mobile donation events for O-negative and rare blood donors to help meet the unique needs of patients across the country."

The first mobile donation event is scheduled for October 17 in Oldcastle at the Ciociaro Club, with additional mobile events in the months following.

CBS says they will continue to share information about local donation opportunities, and the new plasma donor centre in Windsor, as details are confirmed.

Local residents are also encouraged to help patients in Canada by registering as a stem cell or organ and tissue donor, or by making a financial contribution or volunteering with CBS.

More information on all the ways to contribute to Canada's Lifeline can be found on their website.