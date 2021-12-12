Windsor Blooms report shows good potential coming out of COVID-19

The head of the Canadian Urban Institute believes Windsor is among the many mid-sized cities in Canada that could be poised to come out on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic as more innovative and forward thinking.

A report titled "Windsor Blooms" shows Windsor has serious potential for success, due in part to a strong mix of community leaders, a rich legacy of manufacturing and industrial production as well as a hardworking local population.

Institute President and CEO Mary Rowe says Windsor is a city with an extraordinary opportunity post-COVID to emerge as contemporary, future-focused place.

"I think Windsor because of it's location, because of it's adjacency to Detroit and the border, and the whole narrative that we heard when we were there. That you were building on the momentum of that report that the City had commissioned, Windsor Works, and that you were moving now to what were the next steps to implement those kind of aspirations about a more diverse economy."

Institute President and CEO Mary Rowe says there is lots of ways to engage and contribute including partnerships with municipal governments, local leaders and civic institutions.

"This particular moment as we continue to cope with COVID, and what does the future look like with that. To me this is all constructive dialogue. People choose to live in cities for a reason, because of the interaction, the opportunity, and the nascent potential of being close to someone who isn't like you who brings something different than you do. That's the magic of these cities and Windsor's got that."

The main purpose behind CUI reports like Windsor Blooms, according to Rowe, is to highlight and share urban success stories and the people behind them to better shape the debate on the city's future.