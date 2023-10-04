Windsor built Chrysler Pacifica sees second-straight quarterly sales increase

The Windsor built Chrysler Pacifica is seeing another boost for the second-straight quarterly sales.

FCA Canada reports that the minivan saw sales increase again for the quarter to 2,328 units.

The Company recently marked both the production of the 100,000 Pacifica Hybrid Plug-in Hybrid in Windsor, and also 40 years of minivan leadership.

FCA Canada is reporting sales of 40,716 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, a minor decrease of one per cent versus the same period last year.