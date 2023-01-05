Windsor-built vehicles help drive higher sales for FCA Canada

Sales of Windsor-made vehicles helped to drive overall sales at FCA Canada higher last year.

The company reports vehicle sales totalled 169,179 -- a five per cent increase from 2021.

FCA Canada says Pacifica sales soared 71 per cent to 7,692, while Chrysler Grand Caravan sales rose 36 per cent to 3,693.

"We're reporting a solid year of sales growth in 2022," says FCA Canada president and CEO David Buckingham. "Looking forward, we have a strong product plan for 2023, including three PHEVs, plus more on the way as outlined in our Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The company announced last year more than $8 billion (CAD) in new investment in its Windsor and Brampton operations.

FCA Canada adds Windsor-made Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid combined for a fourth quarter sales increase of 187 per cent and remain the best-selling lineup of minivans in Canada.