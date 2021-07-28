Windsor Business Ransacked and Vandalized, Police Searching for Three Suspects

Windsor police are looking for three suspects after a break and enter.

According to police, officers attended a business in the 600-block of Sprucewood Avenue on Saturday (July 24) for a report of a break and enter.

The investigation revealed, three men forcibly entered the business through a side door between 2pm on Friday and 5am on Saturday.

Police say the building was ransacked and vandalized and several items were stolen including tools along with a portable computer.

Video surveillance captured two of the three suspects.

The Target Base Unit continues to investigation and is asking those in the area to check their surveillance cameras for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.