Windsor Bust Nets Drugs and a Loaded Firearm

A drug bust in Windsor pulled an illegal firearm off the streets and resulted in 17 charges.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched the investigation back in November of last year.

According to police, two suspects were identified and pulled over in a vehicle on Friday at around 7:45 p.m.

The men were both arrested and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and oxycodone was seized, according to police.

Investigators say a loaded firearm was also found that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

Two men, both from Toronto, face numerous drug and firearm related charges.