Windsor Bust Nets Drugs, Cash and a Gun

Windsor Police Service has taken drugs, cash and a weapon off the streets.

The Drugs and Guns Unit or DIGS had identified a man suspected of drug trafficking Thursday.

After executing a search warrant at a hotel room in the 2800-block of Howard Avenue, police then located the man in the 600-block of Victoria Avenue around 3pm and placed him under arrest.

According to police, a loaded firearm was found on the man during his arrest.

Police say, cash, and close to 300-grams of fentanyl and a quantity of other illicit drugs were also found on the man.

A 53-year-old Windsor man is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl, hydromorphone times two, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Police say Manuel Hernandez is also charged with seven firearms and ammunition related offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.