Windsor Bust Results in Seizure of Drugs and an Arrest

A man is in custody and several illicit drugs have been taken off the streets after a bust in Windsor.

According to police, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation last month.

Police say a suspect was identified and arrested Monday, resulting in the seizure of an undisclosed amount of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and MDMA.

A 40-year-old man from Harwood, Ont. faces four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of failing to comply with a release order.