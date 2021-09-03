Windsor bust takes $86K worth of cocaine off the streets

An ongoing investigation in Windsor has taken more than $86,000 worth of cocaine off the streets.

Windsor Police Services says the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched a drug trafficking investigation back in July.

Investigators say a man was identified along with a vehicle and three locations.

Police say the suspect was arrested and search warrants were executed on Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of more than 860 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed quantity of cash.

A 32-year-old man from Windsor is charged with three counts of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.