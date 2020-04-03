Windsor Cab Driver Allegedly Assaulted and Robbed of his Cab

Windsor police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a cab driver was robbed — of his cab.

Officers were called Thursday, April 2, 2020 around 12:45am to Curry Avenue for a robbery. A taxi cab was there with damage after hitting a vehicle and tree.

The driver of the cab told police that two masked men entered the cab on McKay Avenue and pointed what appeared to be a firearm demanding money. The driver says he pushed the weapon away but was assaulted and jumped out of the cab.

One of the suspects fled, while the other got into the driver's seat and drove off.

Police managed to locate one suspect and a pellet gun was found in the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man is charged with robbery with a weapon and impaired driving.