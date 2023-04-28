Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation kicks off their sixth Lock Out Cancer campaign

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Lock Out Cancer campaign will kick off for the sixth time with five women ambassadors.

This May, the five ambassadors, Pam Brajak Mady, Paula DeVito, Tina Roy, Kathleen Turner, and Dr. Sindu Kanjeekal, who is also the Chief of Oncology for the Windsor Regional Cancer Program, are looking to raise awareness and funds to support the local cancer care.

Lock Out Cancer raises funds in support of cancer awareness, research, and treatment for patients in our community where 100 per cent of the funds raised stay local.

The funding this year will be given to the Breast Reconstruction program to purchase advanced cosmetic surgery tools such as the Liposuction and Cannula and surgical minidrop, as well as funding going towards the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Dignity Robes program and Patient Assistance Fund.

Dr. Sindu Kanjeekal has always been an advocate for cancer screening. After being diagnosed with cancer herself in December 2022, she believes it saved her life, and wants to get her message out about the importance of screening.

Dr. Kanjeekal, Chief of Oncology for the Windsor Regional Cancer Program, says she did a routine mammogram and found out that she had breast cancer.

"I wasn't expecting it. I had no risk factors, but cancer was there. I know that I am so fortunate that it was caught early, and I had all of my cancer surgery, and all of my oncologic therapy right here in Windsor. I'm so thankful for that. I'm back to work, and I'm feeling well."

Dr. Kanjeekal says she decided to become an ambassador to let women know that they're not alone.

"There is a great community around them. They don't have to go through this journey by themselves. And I also wanted to get out the message that screening works. Many cancers don't have a good preventative or screening test out there, but certain ones do. And I think I'm a good example of how screening can truly make a difference."

Dr. Sindu Kanjeekal, Chief of Oncology for the Windsor Regional Cancer Program during the kick off of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Lock Out Cancer campaign. April 28, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, says the last thing patients want to do after finding out they have cancer is have to travel to receive treatment.

"It's really important that our community continues to do what they have been doing for years, which is donate to the organization in hopes of raising those funds so that we can make sure that we have quality care here and the equipment needed so our patients are being treated right here in our own hometown."

Kassem says she feels beyond inspired by the ambassadors chosen this year.

"These are cancer patients that are sharing a part of their lives. It's not easy. But, they're courageous, they're brave, and they want the message out so that people know exactly what they've gone through, what their stories are, and that they're more than just their cancer diagnosis. If anybody is inspiring, it's these five women."

In 2022, women accounted for over 57,000 visits to the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Lock Out Cancer campaign takes place each spring.

Fundraising initiatives include Loonies for Lock Out, the purchase of signature jewelry, supporting an ambassador, participating in a community promotion, or donating directly to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Lock Out Cancer campaign.

More information can be found by clicking here.