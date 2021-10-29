Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation launches annual Grow On campaign

The annual Grow On Windsor fundraising campaign is making a return.

It's the seventh year for the event where participants grow facial hair all November in an effort to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and treatment for men in our region.

Jenny McGregor is with the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation and says they're hoping to beat last year's total.

"We're really hoping to have the community support that we did last year and we're hoping that we can get the word out so that people will get involved. With things a little bit more opened up we want to make sure that people get out there and support again. Cancer awareness and research and treatment are super, super important in our region."

She says there are many ways to raise some cash.

"You can start a team and rally your friends to do some fundraising. So a lot of people choose to do things like grow out their beard for the month of November, but you can do things like fitness challenges and we also have a lot of local business participation, restaurants are doing promotions and local businesses. All that information is available on our website."

Last year's Grow On Windsor event raised over $340,000.

For more information about the campaign or to register head to windsorcancerfoundation.org.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson