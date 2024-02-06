Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation receives 'impactful' donation in memory of late doctor

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is calling it an impactful donation.

The foundation says it recently received an $89,000 donation in memory of the late Dr. Jaideep "Jay" Rampure.

Dr. Rampure passed away in 2019 and his family expressed a desire to honour his memory by making a donation to the local cancer centre foundation, to acknowledge the care he received during his cancer treatments.

The family first intended to buy a single bed for patients undergoing chemotherapy but later found out there was a need for five beds in the Systemic (chemotherapy) suite.

According to the foundation, the $89,000 legacy donation covered the entire cost of the five beds and the beds are currently in use.

The foundation says the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre's Systemic suite recorded 16,512 visits for chemotherapy treatment over the past year.