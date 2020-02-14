Windsor Candy Shop Owner Busy for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day may be red, but local store owners are seeing green.

With Valentine's day landing on a Friday this year, many people are taking advantage of getting something special for their loved ones.

Store owner at Walker's Fine Candies in Windsor Rob O'Beid is expecting a big rush again.

O'Beid says it's all about chocolates.

"We got the chocolate covered strawberries which is huge, we have the chocolate truffles and the hearts, chocolate roses, anything you want, we got it," he says.

O'Beid says the fact that Valentine's Day lands on a Friday is causing some people to celebrate on the Saturday.

"Some people, their schedules are just so busy so they will come in on the Saturday so yeah I do have some special orders for Saturday," he says.

O'Beid adds that most people simply walk in and make a purchase, but admits there are some special pre-orders and gift baskets.

Walker's Candies is open 9am-6pm weekdays and Saturday from 9am-3pm.

With files from Rob Hindi