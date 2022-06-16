Windsor certified a Bird Friendly City

Nature Canada is certifying Windsor as a Bird Friendly City.

Windsor is the 16th city in Canada to earn the designation.

The Bird Friendly City designation has been developed by Nature Canada to encourage Canadian cities and municipalities to become safer and better places for birds.

The measures include reducing the number of human-related threats to birds such as roaming cats, the use of pesticides and glass treatment on buildings with large windows, protecting natural habitats and educating citizens about the benefits of birds in the community.

The city has implemented bird friendly policies and actions which include involving animal welfare groups, nature groups and researchers to mitigate bird mortality from cat predation, and developing municipal strategies to protect natural features, biodiversity and key habitat.

Nature Canada represents a network of over 130,000 members and supporters and more than 1,000 nature organizations, with a goal of protecting million acres of parks and wildlife areas in Canada and countless species.