Windsor Chess Challenge returns following hiatus due to the pandemic

The Windsor Chess Challenge returns this year.

After being on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic, registration is now open for the 23rd annual tournament.

The tournament welcomes 95 elementary schools and nearly 1,500 students to compete for the chance to win one of 300 medals.

Tournament organizer Kathleen Westlake says this is one of the largest chess tournaments for children in southwestern Ontario.

Westlake says students are looking forward to the event.

"It's one of the ways they can represent their schools, they might not be an athlete, they might not be in band, but these children come out and they are so excited. I see them come out with their matching t-shirts and the group pictures at the end are just amazing they are so happy, so delighted to bring this event back."

She says many were wondering when the event would come back.

"We were getting emails and phone calls," she continued. "We always open on January 1 but we were getting people trying to get on before that, and we've already got people registered and schools are already populating their teams."

Westlake says the tournament is open to any elementary school within Windsor-Essex.

"If your child is a home school student they can register to play against the other schools. We have schools with Windsor's public, Catholic, French Catholic, and French public boards as well as private schools, so any school is permitted to register a team," she said.

The two-day tournament runs from February 28 to March 1 at the Ciociaro Club.

Playoffs for the top finishers will be held on April 8.

Registration is $12 and can be done on the Chess Challenge website.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi