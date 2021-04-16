Windsor Church Identified as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified a local church as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, a case of the virus was traced back to the Windsor Christian Fellowship Church at 4490 Seventh Concession Rd.

Possible exposure may have occurred at the 9 a.m. service on April 2 and both the morning and afternoon service, 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., on April 4 and April 11.

The health unit is asking anyone who may have been in the church for those services to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.