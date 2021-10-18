iHeartRadio
Windsor church identified as possible COVID-19 exposure point

A Windsor church has been identified as the latest possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, exposure to the virus may have occurred on October 10 between 11am and 12:30pm at Oakwood Bible Chapel on Cabana Rd. W.

The health unit is asking anyone who visited the church during this time to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days from the date of exposure.

Residents who develop symptoms should get tested immediately.

The latest information on possible exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.

