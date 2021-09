Another potential COVID-19 exposure point in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit has listed New Song Church on Drouillard Road in Windsor as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited the site on Wednesday Sept. 8 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is asking anyone who attended the church to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.