Windsor city council approves 4.48 per cent property tax increase

Windsor city council has approved the 2023 operating budget and it includes a 4.48 per cent property tax increase.

The figure was approved during final budget deliberations Monday at city hall.

When the proposed 2023 budget was first released it included a 5.23 per cent tax increase for ratepayers.

The Operating Budget Review Committee (OBRC) went over the document in late January and found $2.8-million in saving measures to bringing the proposed increase down to 4.59 per cent.

In mid-March, the city released an updated 2023 municipal budget and it included a proposed tax levy increase of 5.02 per cent due to inflation and additional cost pressures.

The property tax increase includes a hike to the Asset Management Plan levy.

During Monday's meeting, council approved an annual increase of 0.25 per cent to the AMP, which was at 1.16 per cent.

The increase will be used to help fund a plan for residential road rehabilitation.

The AMP tax increase will begin in 2023 and is scheduled to end in 2026.

Administration has also been asked to prepare a report outlining strategies for local road rehabilitation selection and prioritization.