Windsor City Council approves Civic Esplanade Project's conceptual Masterplan

Windsor City Council has taken the first step towards realizing the Civic Esplanade Project, by voting to approve its conceptual Masterplan at their meeting on Monday night.

The motion was passed by a vote of 10-1, with only Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis opposed.

The cost estimate laid out on Monday night was between $30-35 million for the project, which would be completed in phases.

The project’s proposed concept, "Light the Path," looks to bring local stories to light through the design, while incorporating open spaces and beacons along the path to create an invigorating, informative and exciting civic public realm.

It would be made up of five segments including City Hall square, Charles Clark Square, an arts park, a riverside plaza as well as a crossing at Riverside Drive.

Officials say the five segments were developed along the esplanade to allow people to move freely along a meandering northsouth access between City Hall and Rotary Plaza at the Riverfront.

The project would include amenities throughout that path to include things such as a stage, food truck areas, and a curved NHL-sized ice rink.

Funding was included for the project in the 10-year capital budget that was passed last month, but council has only approved funding for the rink outside of city hall at this point.

During Monday's discussion it was revealed the City has a hired consultant and are already working on that piece.

Part of the report, which was emphasized by city staff, detailed that the approval of the concept design still allows for further adaptation and flexibility over time to the ideas and the more detailed elements presented in the plan.

Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison says it's very difficult when council is discussing something they'd like to see in the city, and people feel like they should just be handling things like roads and sewers and that anything else is frivolous.

He says Windsor is trying to become a great city, and they do need to do things that makes it look good.

"What kind of a city do you think we could have if every project that was going to cost us some money we had turned down. What would we do without having an art gallery, what would we do without having any swimming pools, any rinks, any parks? They all cost us money," he stated.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says this is a project that has long been discussed, and council is taking a reasonable step forward understanding the financial commitments they are potentially entering into.

"We've done the consultations, we've spoken to people, and we've recognized that the Esplanade represents a chance for us to tell our story. When we look at some of the benchmarking statistics for our community, we are among the communities in Ontario that are among the lowest in arts and culture funding. I look at this as us making a massive investment."

Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says it's a project that's been a long time coming, and not the first that's taken over 30 years to come to fruition.

She thanked the steering committee for all the work done from getting the consultant hired to create the plan, to the final concept presented to council on Monday.

"The plan is phased, and council knows that these are aspirational plans. When we get consultant reports we turn our minds to how we're going to move it forward, but the community always continues to give input in terms of these concept plans," she said.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says this project, like with every other Masterplan that they have, will be done in a sensible way.

"It will be done in a way that this community can afford, and if there are years where we can't afford it, guess what? We'll make sure the money goes towards the priority items at the time, but I expect that incrementally over time you would see progress here. And ultimately it will be one of the nicest gathering spots in the City of Windsor for the community."

And as the lone dissenting voice, councillor Francis says this is just a disagreement on how the city moves forward.

He says once they receive and approve the project even conceptually, they signal to administration to get planning and budgeting for what comes next.

"Factor this into the capital budget, this is a priority, it's going to move forward with earmarking, it's going to move forward into other years," he continued. "I'm just of the opinion that this is a great project, it's something I think we should be able to do in the future, but I believe there are other priorities in the downtown and the surrounding areas of the downtown."

Approval of the project's framework will allow administration to begin looking at the individual projects found in the Masterplan to move forward to the next steps for program development and eventually implementation, which would all require additional approvals from council.

Part of City Hall Plaza on Wednesday, May 10. (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)