Windsor City Council approves funding for Rosalie Trombley exhibition

Funding to create an exhibit to celebrate Rosalie Trombley has been approved by council.

On Monday afternoon, Windsor City Council approved up to $50,000 from the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund to stage a temporary exhibit at the Chimczuk Museum and host a celebration of life achievements for Rosalie Trombley.

Council will be looking to start a committee over the next couple of months to partner up with surrounding organizations to bring in artists and groups to Windsor who were influences by Trombley.

Council will use up to the $50,000, and will be seeking additional funding over the upcoming months from sponsors.

The funding will help keep the temporary exhibition open for approximately three to four months, and the sculpture of Trombley is slated to be unveiled on September 18, 2023, which is Rosalie's birthday.

Trombley, known as 'the girl with the golden ear,' launched the careers of many rock bands and musicians as music director of CKLW The Big 8.

The pioneer in Canadian radio broadcasting passed in November 2021 at the age of 82.

Administration says they will speak to the Chimczuk Museum, which already has a permanent feature for 'The Big 8', on potentially adding pieces that represent Trombley to the display.

In August, City Council approved $100,000 in funding to help complete the bronzing of a sculpture in her honour, which will be placed at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Photo courtesy: City of Windsor