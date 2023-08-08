Windsor city council asked to permit more types of open air fires

Fire officials in Windsor are asking city council to allow residents to start certain types of open air fires — but residents would need to pay for a permit to do so.

Other than for the purpose of cooking, open air fires are currently prohibited in the City of Windsor.

At its Aug. 8 meeting, a report will go before councillors which calls for the adoption of an open air burning bylaw.

The bylaw would allow residents to start campfires, prescribed burns for agricultural and fire hazard abatement uses, cooking fires and any other fire for which a permit has been issued by the city.

Under the proposed bylaw, the permit would cost $150 — which the report calls "the average cost per hour of service performed by a Fire Prevention Officer."

"Open-air burning shall not be allowed for general backyard fires or burning of refuse (garbage, trash, construction materials, etc.), lawn or garden," a portion of the Aug. 8 report reads.

The report added restrictions will also apply to open air burning near "sensitive receptors" where smoke may greatly risk people's health.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, city bylaw officers and police would be responsible for enforcement. The report clarifies that current staffing levels are considered sufficient to handle the anticipated volume of applications and enforcement.

According to the report, there is "minimal risk" in approving the proposed bylaw.

"While the proposed by-law creates a procedure for more outdoor fires to be permitted within the city than the current status quo, conditions will apply to all such fires which should mitigate the risk."

Windsor city council meets Tuesday at 4 p.m.