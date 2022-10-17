Windsor City Council candidates commit to better roads

Two candidates in Windsor's municipal election are committing to better roads in the city.

Mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens along with ward 6 candidate Jo-Anne Gignac held a joint news conference Monday outlining their plans for road improvements.

They say they're committed to funding an expanded Minor Road Deficiencies Rehabilitation Program in the next 10-year capital plan.

The candidates say there are a number of roads in the city that don't need sewer upgrades or watermains but are in need of just mill and pavement repairs.

Dilkens says he and Gignac will deliver increased funds to undertake road projects throughout the city.

"Road repairs can be as simple as a mill and pave undertaking that refreshes the asphalt surface where the underlying road bed still has use for life," says Dilkens. "These kind of minor projects go along way to increasing quality of life for residents across the city."

Gignac says road improvements continue to be an important issue for area residents.

"Nothing like driving home on a great road and then coming to your street and finding potholes and continual patching that's been going on if you've lived in a home for 10 or 15 years," says Gignac.

She says there are a number of roads in city that need a 'total scrape up.'

"The infrastructure below the road bed is in not a condition where we will be doing that work within the next lengthy period of time but the road itself needs to be repaired," says Gignac.

According to a release from the Dilkens campaign, the 2022 Capital Plan includes $1.7-billion over the next 10 years for public infrastructure renewal.

The release goes on to say over $47-million has been allocated this year for all roadworks projects with $510-million budgeted over the next 10 years.