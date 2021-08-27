Windsor City Council confirms vaccinations status

Windsor City Council is publicly confirming their full vaccination status against COVID-19.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and all 10 members of City Council issued a release Friday to confirm their status.

A statment from council says "While all City of Windsor municipally elected officials received their two vaccine doses earlier this year, today's proactive disclosure is meant to both confirm their status and encourage those who remain unvaccinated in our community to get vaccinated themselves."

"Access to vaccine is no longer at issue. We’ve got the Devonshire Mall site, pop-up clinics and even a Transit Windsor mobile clinic operating in our community today. While we are experiencing a heat wave this week, fall and winter are right around the corner, and the single best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get fully vaccinated," says Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Constate.

Council is urging all residents to get vaccinated as the best way to prevent illness and secure the economic recovery.

"While the majority of residents in our region have done their part and been vaccinated, it’s time for each of us to muster the courage and have those challenging conversations with the individuals in our lives who have yet to get their shot. Each one of us needs to become a ‘vaccine ambassador’ to help convince unvaccinated friends and family that now is the time to act," says Dilkens.

Earlier this week, council directed administration to develop a mandatory vaccination policy for municipal employees.