Windsor City Council Considers Spending $200K on Anti-Racism Plan

Windsor's City Council will consider steps to push back on racism Monday with proposed funding for Our City, Our Culture.

The program would include $200,000 for an Anti-Racism Awareness Campaign, Training Initiatives, Internships and Mentorships, Bursaries and Scholarships, Development Grants and Heritage Interpretation and Storytelling.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells CTV Windsor the idea started after the tragic death of George Floyd last year — a Black man who was killed by a White police officer in Minneapolis.

Dilkens says $200,000 isn't going to end racism in the community, but it's a start.

"This is really about tangible initiatives that will foster understanding," he added.

He says the money will create concrete programs to combat racism.

"This is not about having a campaign where we put up some billboards saying don't hate one another," the mayor says. "It's educational in nature, but also makes a difference in terms of opportunities for mentorship, internships and scholarships as well."

If approved, the $200,000 would be given to the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County to implement the programs.

According to the report, 20,000 would be used for an Anti-Racism Awareness Campaign, $25,000 for Training Initiatives, $50,000 for Internships and Mentorships, $50,000 for Bursaries and Scholarships, $40,000 in Development Grants and $15,000 in Heritage Interpretation and Storytelling.

City council begins its livestream Monday at 1 p.m.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske.