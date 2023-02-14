Windsor city council continues to look into acquiring former Abars Tavern property

Windsor city council continues to look into a vacant property on the waterfront.

During Monday afternoon's meeting, a correspondence report put forward by Ward 6 councillor, Jo-Anne Gignac, was approved for council move forward with establishing a task force made up of community members to begin conversations with moving forward with acquiring the former Abars Tavern land.

Councillor Gignac has been looking into the city acquiring the land where the Abars Tavern once stood, located at Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road.

Gignac reported that she has had conversations with Windsor West MP, Brian Masse, about beginning communication for the land.

Gignac says that Masse will be reaching out to Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada, Steven Guilbeault, as well as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada, Dominic LeBlanc, to move forward.

The report to look into a task force was approved by council.

