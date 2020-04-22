Windsor City Council to Begin Meeting Via Video Conference

Windsor City Council is going to be meeting over video conference as of Monday.

City council is moving to Webex meetings after meeting via teleconference since physical distancing restrictions were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the first Webex meeting will be April 27.

"Since this thing started, we've met via teleconference on March the 17, 24, 25 and again on April the first," he says. "A number of committee meetings have still happened. We've been trying to keep the business going the best way we can."

Dilkens says that it's been challenging to meet via teleconference as administration has been focused on dealing with the priorities.

"Council is itching to get its arm around some items," he says. "It's been a transition period for sure, there's no doubt about it."

Dilkens defended against criticism that council should have been meeting more.

"Council dealt with everything they had to including property tax deferrals for 30 days, transit rebates, I mean they got into some very meaty issues, it was just via teleconference as opposed to video conference," he added.

Members of the public can watch city council meetings via livestream on the City of Windsor website.